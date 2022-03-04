The Batman Wraps Filming Next Month

✖

After multiple stops and starts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman is expected to fully wrap filming in a few weeks. Buried in their report on today's news that Young And The Restless actress Sasha Calle has been cast as Supergirl in The Flash movie, Deadline reported that filming on the upcoming movie "will wrap soon" with the projected end date scheduled for mid-March. The trade also noted that James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will stick to the announced theatrical and HBO Max debut, something that reports had indicated the filmmaker wasn't entirely excited about at the time it was announced.

Last August during DC FanDome, even though they were only about a quarter of the way through production, Reeves and company were able to cut together a teaser trailer for the film. That brief collection of footage offered a lot of fresh looks and reveals about the film and the plans in store for it, showing off The Riddler's insane new look, allowing us to see Robert Pattinson's dark knight in action, and we even got a look at the transformative make-up effects that have turned Colin Farrell into The Penguin.

"It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days," Reeves said last year. "What's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman and that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self, and I think for me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we've seen done so beautifully in other movies, but instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment to see him in the becoming of Batman and to see him make mistakes as Batman, see him grow and fail and be heroic do all of the things that we associate with Batman but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

Pattinson stars as the titular Dark Knight in the new movie which also includes Paul Dano as The Riddler; Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman; Colin Farrell as The Penguin; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

The Batman is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on March 4, 2022, putting it outside the window of WB's current plan of releasing films in theaters and on HBO Max on the same date.