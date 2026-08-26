The Best Cult Sci-Fi Movie of the 2000s Is Officially Getting a Sequel, And It Ignores the One They Already Made

It’s been 25 years since its release, but Donnie Darko remains one of the best dark sci-fi films of all time. The Jake Gyllenhaal starring film telling the twisted tale of a troubled teenager who survives a freak accident after being lured out of his home by a monstrous rabbit figure named Frank who tells him of the precise impending date of the end of the world, leading Donnie to do all sorts of weird things. It’s a film that became a cult classic almost the moment it was released but has long left fans wanting more. Now, a sequel is finally on the way and it’s doing the one thing that fans have been doing for years: ignoring the sequel that was already made.

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According to Variety, filmmaker Richard Kelly is releasing The Philosophy of Time Travel, an 800-page sequel to Donnie Darko. The book is being published by Range Literary Publishing later this year to coincide with the film’s 25th anniversary. Details of the book have not yet been revealed, but the novel is described as being written in a found-documents style that will give readers a look at pieces from Donnie’s mother, Rose, as well as his father, Eddie with both “vigorously documenting what is happening to them and why their son has died and their paranoia and their separate detective missions about how to figure out what happened and why.”

The New Novel Will Be a Proper Donnie Darko Sequel (And Ignore the 2009 Movie)

For fans, while an 800-page novel probably isn’t exactly what they were expecting in terms of a new Donnie Darko story, it is likely to be a welcome one. While Donnie Darko did get a sequel in the form of 2009’s S. Darko, that film was produced entirely without Kelly’s involvement and is so disastrous that Kelly has previously publicly disowned it. That film, which starred the late Daveigh Chase, followed Donnie’s younger sister Samantha Darko seven years after Donnie’s death. When she and a friend are stranded in a small Utah town after their car breaks down, Samantha finds herself on a journey not unlike the one her brother experienced. The sequel has a similar aesthetic and vibe and sounds like it might work on paper, but the movie itself is ultimately very superficial and convoluted. Critics and audiences both panned the movie and it didn’t really do anything to properly continue the story or build out the Donnie Darko world.

Kelly’s book is poised to change that but is also just the beginning. Kelly revealed that the book is just the start of a plan to make new sequels for Donnie Darko, first by having the novel turned into an animated project before moving on with a live-action film that will take the story almost 30 years into the future. Kelly also said that he’s remained in touch with the original film’s cast, which makes the potential here even more tantalizing.

“I’ve kept in touch with all the cast of the years,” Kelly said. “I’m fairly certain they’re aware that I’ve been working all this stuff, everything, and the sequel is so big that this book starts off in the 14 months after Donnie’s death, and then there is much more narrative material that I’ve been developing where the time jumps 28 years into the future and there’s a lot of really exciting stuff that happens starting around 2015/2016 and onward after that, so that’s where I started with the sequel.”