Jeff Bridges Says He's Down for The Big Lebowski Sequel

The Big Lebowski star Jeff Bridges would be down for a sequel. People Magazine caught up with the beloved actor as the movie has turned 25 years old. Bridges was asked about the possibility of a Big Lebowski follow-up and he immediately lit up. The film occupies a special place for the actor and he thinks that making another one would certainly surprise people. The Coen Brothers are apparently one of Bridges' favorite directing partnerships. He seems just as amused by the notion of another Big Lebowski as any of the fans. Check out what he had to say down below!

"Oh God! If the brothers were involved, I certainly would," Bridges said. "The brothers, they're mysterious and full of surprises. You don't know what they're going to do, so since they're surprising, I don't think they'll make a sequel. But like I say, they're surprising, so maybe they'll surprise me and make a sequel."

Jeff Bridges Cancer In Remission

Not too long ago, on his blog, the actor gave fans the good news that his cancer was in remission. The post came while he had COVID-19, which threatened his life. So, there were still some obstacles for Bridges. Through it all, he remained a fighter in the face of such potent odds.

"I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends," the actor said last year "My cancer is in remission. The 9"x12" mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble. My covid is in the rear-view mirror. Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers. Maybe that's the cause of my quick improvement."

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of precociousness & gratitude & good old fashion [sic] love & lots of it, big time," the actor wrote on his site. "I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, & man I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!… This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I'm realizing if I have s*** to share, now's the time."



