Babylon 5 Movie Announced

A Babylon 5 animated movie is on the way. The news comes straight from Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski, who not only confirmed the movie's existence but that it is already complete. Further details will come next week from Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (with the latter's involvement suggesting the Babylon 5 movie will see a direct-to-home-media release rather than a theatrical one). This news, teased by Straczynski last week, is likely to buoy the spirits of the Babylon 5 faithful as development on the proposed Babylon 5 revival at The CW has been halted due to the WGA writers' strike.

"BABYLON 5 ANIMATED MOVIE coming from Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment!," Straczynski tweeted, along with a photo of the movie's script, which he wrote. "Classic B5: raucous, heartfelt, nonstop, a ton of fun through time and space & a love letter to the fans. Movie title, release date and other details coming one week from today. And just to be clear, this brand new original animated movie is already finished and in the can. So it's 100% real, happening, and coming out very soon."

BABYLON 5 ANIMATED MOVIE coming from Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment! Classic B5: raucous, heartfelt, nonstop, a ton of fun through time and space & a love letter to the fans. Movie title, release date and other details coming one week from today. #B5AnimatedMovie pic.twitter.com/5ylImI65mm — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) May 3, 2023

Babylon 5 animated movie will be classic Babylon 5

Sharing his excitement, Straczynski also tweeted, "I'm ridiculously excited about the #B5AnimatedMovie because it feels the most B5-ish of anything we've done since the original show. Warners was terrific in giving me the freedom to write the story I wanted, and the animation is phenomenal. It's fun, deep, emotional, classic B5."

He continued, "Again, full release details and other info will come next week from Warners. If you're excited about the idea--and as an aside, if this does well there will be more animated movies, maybe on a regular basis--let the world and WB know and crush whatever's trending."

What is Babylon 5?

Babylon 5 was a space opera series launched with the pilot movie Babylon 5: The Gathering. The series then aired on Warner Bros.' Prime Time Entertainment Network (PTEN) in January 1994, running for five seasons. The story follows the diplomats and military personnel stationed on the titular Babylon 5 station, created as a neutral meeting ground for the great powers of the galaxy to meet and work out problems in the aftermath of a long, grueling, and costly war.

Many considered Babylon 5 ahead of its time, with its focus on long-form storytelling rather than the episodic style that was the television norm during its era. Straczynski described the show as a "novel for television" that was fully plotted in advance. The series previously spawned tie-in novels, games, and comics that, unlike other franchises of the era, were largely considered part of the series canon, with Straczynski writing some himself.

Babylon 5 is currently streaming on Tubi. It is also available on DVD.