How to Watch the Star Wars Movies in Order

When you're reading this, it might be Star Wars Day, May the Fourth, and you may be pondering how best to plan your Star Wars movie marathon. The good news is there are a ton of different ways you can actually do it. What do you include? What do you exclude? Is there a specific character you want to focus on? Which order do you want to tackle? You've got options, we've got answers, and a slew of different ways to watch all of the Star Wars movies (which are streaming on Disney+!) There are eleven live-action Star Wars movies that you can watch, but also a ton of animated TV shows and even some non-canon releases that can be seen. Take your pick from which Star Wars movie watching order you want.

If you want to watch all of the theatrical Star Wars movies to celebrate Star Wars Day then you're going to need to start the second that the clock changes to Midnight. Watching all eleven of the live-action movies will take exactly one day, one hour, and twenty minutes, meaning you'll bleed over into May the Fifth. What are you waiting for? Get to it.