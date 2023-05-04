How to Watch the Star Wars Movies in Order
When you're reading this, it might be Star Wars Day, May the Fourth, and you may be pondering how best to plan your Star Wars movie marathon. The good news is there are a ton of different ways you can actually do it. What do you include? What do you exclude? Is there a specific character you want to focus on? Which order do you want to tackle? You've got options, we've got answers, and a slew of different ways to watch all of the Star Wars movies (which are streaming on Disney+!) There are eleven live-action Star Wars movies that you can watch, but also a ton of animated TV shows and even some non-canon releases that can be seen. Take your pick from which Star Wars movie watching order you want.
If you want to watch all of the theatrical Star Wars movies to celebrate Star Wars Day then you're going to need to start the second that the clock changes to Midnight. Watching all eleven of the live-action movies will take exactly one day, one hour, and twenty minutes, meaning you'll bleed over into May the Fifth. What are you waiting for? Get to it.
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in Release Order
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)
- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)
- Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)
- Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)
- Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Star Wars "The Machete Order"
Coined by Rod Hilton, the Machete Order was conceived of as a way to watch the Star Wars movies (only six at the time!) that really attempted to give Anakin Skywalker's arc as a character a chance to be appreciated. In doing this, the backstory of Anakin is seen through the prism of the big cliffhanger ending in The Empire Strikes Back. As a result it will, in theory, make Anakin's redemption in Return of the Jedi even more powerful. Here's how you watch it:
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)
- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)
- Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in Chronological Order
- Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)
- Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)
- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)
- Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)
- Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
All Star Wars Movies in Release Order
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)
- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)
- Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
- Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
- Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
- Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
All Star Wars Movies in Chronological Order
- Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
- Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)
- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)
- Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)
- Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Star Wars: All Movies and Shows in Chronological Order
- Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)
- Star Wars: Clone Wars (series)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
- Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Star Wars: Rebels
- Star Wars: Andor
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)
- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Seasons 1 & 2
- Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3
- Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)
- Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)
- Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Star Wars: All Darth Vader Appearances
- Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Star Wars: Rebels
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)
- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
Star Wars: All Boba Fett Appearances
- Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)
- Star Wars: The Story of the Faithful Wookiee (1978) – Non Canon
- Star Wars: Droids (1985) – Non Canon
- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Seasons 1 & 2
- Star Wars: Visions, "Tatooine Rhapsody".
- Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett