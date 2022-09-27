The Old Man Star Jeff Bridges Addresses Retirement Plans

Jeff Bridges addressed his retirement plans after The Old Man. A lot of fans wouldn't blame the star for hanging up his spurs after the FX series. But, in an interview with Variety, he said that everything is open. The outlet asked him about The Old Man and the specific challenges of TV acting versus all that movie work. It took Bridges some getting used to. But, after his health issues, he says that he's not ruling anything out anymore. The star mentioned that his father ended up working right until shortly before he passed. Maybe the same thing will happen for Bridges, but he's not focused on the end. His cancer is in remission and he beat COVID, so the future must seem extra bright after all that hardship in the past few years. Whatever comes next, Bridges will be ready to meet it head on.

"I thought after my illness I didn't know if I was gonna go back to work," Bridges explained. "I thought I was retiring, very seriously. And I don't know. You know, my dad he worked right up to the very end. I don't know, I'm just leaving that up to the way it works out. I'm not sure."

Bridges has received an outpouring of support since his diagnosis was revealed to the fans

"I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends," the actor typed on his blog. "My cancer is in remission. The 9"x12" mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble. My covid is in the rear-view mirror. Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers. Maybe that's the cause of my quick improvement."

FX has dropped a description for the series: "Based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Perry, "The Old Man" centers on Dan Chase who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI's Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive."

"When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, a highly trained special ops contractor is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant."

