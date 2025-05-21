The Biggest Movie of 2025 Is Coming to HBO Max in June

After a slow theatrical start to the year, the 2025 box office has started to pick up in a big way. April saw a rapid turnaround for theaters, thanks to a couple of enormous hits from Warner Bros. One of those films is Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s genre-bending masterpiece that has instantly become a pinnacle of pop culture. The other is the highest grossing studio movie of the year, and it’s getting ready to have its streaming debut in June.
On Wednesday, Max (soon to be called HBO Max once again) announced the complete list of titles being added in June, and smash hit A Minecraft Movie is set for a streaming premiere next month. The Jack Black and Jason Momoa-starring video game adaptation has grossed more than $930 million at the global box office, and a lot of fans have been anxious for its streaming premiere so they can watch it again.
A Minecraft Movie will be available to stream exclusively on Max sometime in June, but we don’t yet know which day it will arrive. The film was included in Max’s June newsletter, confirming it’s arrival, but its date was simply listed as “coming soon.”
So it will be streaming at some point next month and the official premiere date will probably be announced in the coming weeks.
What’s Coming to Max Next Month?
We don’t know when in June A Minecraft Movie is joining Max’s lineup, but we do know that the first day of the month will see dozens of new movies added to the service. You can check out the full list of Max’s June 1st additions below.
A Hologram for the King
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Perfect Getaway
Backtrack
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Black Patch
Blues in the Night
Casino
Fight Club
Gentleman Jim
Hellboy (2004)
I Am Not Your Negro
Igor
Illegal
In the Good Old Summertime
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Kid Glove Killer
Meet Me in St. Louis
My Scientology Movie
Numbered Men
One Foot in Heaven
Parasite
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Public Enemies
Reign of the Supermen
Serenade
Silver River
Spaceballs
Split (2017)
Strike Up the Band
Summer Stock
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman: Red Son
Superman: Unbound
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Thank Your Lucky Stars
The Death of Superman
The Fighting 69th
The Harvey Girls
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Man Who Invented Christmas
The Match King
The Mayor of Hell
The Mortician (HBO Original)
The Nitwits
The Prince and the Pauper
The Sea Chase
The Sea Hawk
The Sunlit Night
The Verdict
They Made Me a Criminal
This Side of the Law
Three Faces East
Three Strangers
Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Wagons West
Words and Music
You’ll Find Out
Ziegfeld Follies