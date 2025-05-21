The Biggest Movie of 2025 Is Coming to HBO Max in June

After a slow theatrical start to the year, the 2025 box office has started to pick up in a big way. April saw a rapid turnaround for theaters, thanks to a couple of enormous hits from Warner Bros. One of those films is Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s genre-bending masterpiece that has instantly become a pinnacle of pop culture. The other is the highest grossing studio movie of the year, and it’s getting ready to have its streaming debut in June.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Wednesday, Max (soon to be called HBO Max once again) announced the complete list of titles being added in June, and smash hit A Minecraft Movie is set for a streaming premiere next month. The Jack Black and Jason Momoa-starring video game adaptation has grossed more than $930 million at the global box office, and a lot of fans have been anxious for its streaming premiere so they can watch it again.

A Minecraft Movie will be available to stream exclusively on Max sometime in June, but we don’t yet know which day it will arrive. The film was included in Max’s June newsletter, confirming it’s arrival, but its date was simply listed as “coming soon.”

So it will be streaming at some point next month and the official premiere date will probably be announced in the coming weeks.

What’s Coming to Max Next Month?

We don’t know when in June A Minecraft Movie is joining Max’s lineup, but we do know that the first day of the month will see dozens of new movies added to the service. You can check out the full list of Max’s June 1st additions below.

A Hologram for the King

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Perfect Getaway

Backtrack

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Black Patch

Blues in the Night

Casino

Fight Club

Gentleman Jim

Hellboy (2004)

I Am Not Your Negro

Igor

Illegal

In the Good Old Summertime

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Kid Glove Killer

Meet Me in St. Louis

My Scientology Movie

Numbered Men

One Foot in Heaven

Parasite

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Public Enemies

Reign of the Supermen

Serenade

Silver River

Spaceballs

Split (2017)

Strike Up the Band

Summer Stock

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman: Red Son

Superman: Unbound

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Thank Your Lucky Stars

The Death of Superman

The Fighting 69th

The Harvey Girls

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Man Who Invented Christmas

The Match King

The Mayor of Hell

The Mortician (HBO Original)

The Nitwits

The Prince and the Pauper

The Sea Chase

The Sea Hawk

The Sunlit Night

The Verdict

They Made Me a Criminal

This Side of the Law

Three Faces East

Three Strangers

Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Wagons West

Words and Music

You’ll Find Out

Ziegfeld Follies