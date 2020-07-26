Bob's Burgers Creator Says the Movie Is "Absolutely Coming Out"

Bob's Burgers has been delighting television fans for over a decade now, providing audiences with a new unconventional and adorable animated family. As the Fox series has grown in popularity, its characters have been embraced in other mediums, including an upcoming feature film revolving around the Belcher family. The movie has been in development since 2017 (and was initially scheduled to debut a few weeks ago), but fans still have yet to get any concrete info or promotional material for the film. During the show's panel as part of ComicCon@Home, executive producer Loren Bouchard confirmed that the Bob's Burgers movie is definitely still happening, and will arrive at some point.

"It’s absolutely coming out," Bouchard said. "It has to come out. We've got to stop working on it at some point."

The most recent update surrounding the Bob's Burgers came earlier this year, when Disney gave it a new theatrical release date of April 9, 2021. Granted, the evolving nature of the pandemic and its impact on the movie theater industry could always cause it to not hit that release date, but there's no way of telling at this point.

Details about Bob's Burgers: The Movie have gradually trickled out over the years, as more and more seasons of the series have been airing on Fox. Bouchard revealed in 2018 that the film would be a musical comedy (as quite a few of the show's episodes are), and would involve a subplot of Louse Belcher (Kristen Schaal) and her night light, Kuchi Kopi, going on an adventure in a fantasy world.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” Bouchard said when the movie was announced. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

What do you think of the latest update surrounding the Bob's Burgers movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Bob's Burgers will return with new episodes on Sunday, September 27th on Fox.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.