The Bob's Burgers Movie Gets Hulu and HBO Max Premiere Date

After various delays, The Bob's Burgers Movie finally landed in theaters last month, but for those who might not have caught the film in theaters, the animated adventure has earned a premiere date on Hulu. In addition to landing on Hulu in July, the film will also be landing on HBO Max in the U.S. on the same date. Given that Hulu is the home of the entire Bob's Burgers catalog, fans will likely be able to revisit the film on that service longer than it's available on HBO Max. To celebrate The Bob's Burgers Movie coming to Hulu and HBO Max on July 12th, a new scene from the film has also been released, which you can check out below.

Loren Bouchard, the film's director/screenwriter/producer said, "We're so happy that the fans have been able to find us and watch us and binge us as much as they want on Hulu. Our fantasy is that we have to send over a new copy of the Bob's movie to Hulu because their copy gets all worn out from people watching it so much."

The Bob's Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

For audiences who are unfamiliar with the series, members of the cast previously recommended episodes to check out to prepare for the feature-length experience.

"I would probably go to one of the Thanksgiving episodes as a primer for what the family is like and the dynamic between them," actor H. Jon Benjamin shared with Variety. "Any one of the holiday episodes is usually a good indicator of the spirit of the show. Something always goes wrong, and then they come together and sort of fix it, but not quite."

"I love all the holiday episodes, it's nice to think people are more open on a holiday like Thanksgiving, and everyone's sitting around the TV and relaxing," John Roberts pointed out. "So I think that's a good one to start with, 'Dawn of the Peck.'"

Check out The Bob's Burgers Movie on Hulu and HBO Max on July 12th.

