The Book of Clarence Trailer Released

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for The Book of Clarence, the upcoming Biblical comedy from director Jeymes Samuel. The movie is set for a release in January. The movie features an all-star cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Jeymes Samuel recently discussed the film with Vanity Fair about the film, which uses biblical elements are a bit of a device to address belonging as an outsider. The Harder They Fall saw some of these threads get a moment of reflection. But, The Book of Clarence is trying to unpack how belonging and community play a huge role in life. Check out what he had to say down below!

"I wanted to tell a Bible story about an everyman," Samuel told Vanity Fair recently. "I always wanted to explore the Bible stories, but from the angle of the person that sells Jesus his sandals, the woman or man that owns the hair salon."

You can see the trailer below.

"Clarence is a person that doesn't believe in anything outside of what's in front of him, what he can see and hear," Samuel said. "Clarence has a lot of inside belief—he has a lot of inside confidence. This man is sure he could fly. He reminds me of me growing up, but unlike me, he has no outside faith. I think it's just a really interesting vantage point to explore living in that particular time and place, where most everyone around him is speaking about the Messiah."

From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he's not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge. The Book of Clarence Official Soundtrack features new music by Jeymes Samuel, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and more.

The Book of Clarence will be released exclusively in theaters on January 12.