The Blackening Killer's Name Revealed by the Director and Writer (Exclusive)

Lionsgate is getting ready to release a new kind of horror film from the minds of director Tim Story (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer) and writer Tracey Oliver. The Blackening will star Melvin Gregg, Jay Pharoah, and Grace Byers alongside an ensemble cast filled with familiar faces. From everything we've seen in the trailers, The Blackening looks like a terrifyingly funny time at the movies, and it can only thank its stars for that. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently got the chance to speak with the director and writer in promotion of the film, and they revealed what the killer's name was as well as if they kept any of the masks from the film.

"I think we did call him Blackface," Oliver revealed. "I think it was; yes, Blackface was scripted. He never thought about it until you said that. Yeah, it was Blackface."

When asked if they kept any of Blackface's masks, Story admitted to keeping them, but don't worry, they're in a safe place. "No, we do have the mask, though. The masks are kept in a safe place. But yes, because there are quite a few of them."

The Blackening's Jay Pharoah Wants to Play a Superhero

While speaking with ComicBook.com for The Blackening, Pharoah revealed that he wants to play a Superhero. While joking that he doesn't understand why he hasn't had a Superhero movie yet, the energetic actor stands his ground on his dedication to the premise. It feels like he's pretty sure that someday he'll end up in a Marvel or DC movie.

"Why has not there been a superhero role?" Pharoah asked ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "Even Shawn in this movie, he was trying to save his girl, but he wasn't quite a superhero. It's got to happen, man!"

What is The Blackening About?

The Blackening follows a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain't no motherf****** game. Directed by Tim Story (Ride Along, Think Like A Man, Barbershop) and screenplay and screen story by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, Harlem) & Dewayne Perkins (The Amber Ruffin Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), The Blackening skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: if the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?

The Blackening will star Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah, and Yvonne Orji.

The Blackening hits theaters on June 14!

