The Blackening Gets Home Release Date, Full List of Special Features

The sneaky horror-comedy hit known as The Blackening has finally landed a home release date. Lionsgate's new film, from Barbershop director Tim Story, has been met with great reviews and delivered a solid performance at the box office. Next month, The Blackening will be coming to the small screen with its digital and physical releases. It will hit digital platforms first (where it is currently available as a Fandango at Home title), then get a physical release one week later.

Lionsgate announced that The Blackening will arrive on digital platforms for purchase and rental beginning on August 15th. One week later, on August 22nd, The Blackening will get a physical release. It will be available as a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (which also includes Blu-ray and Digital copies), a Blu-ray Combo Pack (also includes a DVD and Digital copy), and a standard DVD.

The physical editions of The Blackening all include a slew of special features, which were announced along with the release date. You can check out the full special features list below!

Audio Commentary with Director Tim Story and Writers Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins

Do the Write Thing

They Can't All Talk First

Shall We Play a Game?

Cabin in the Woods

"Who's the Blackest?" Game Show

Theatrical Trailer

And More!

What Is The Blackening About?

The Blackening follows a group of friends reuniting at a remote cabin to celebrate Juneteenth, only to find they're not alone in the woods. You can check out the official synopsis below!

"The Blackening follows a group of Black friends reunited for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a masked killer who forces them to play a twisted board game by his rules, which they soon realize ain't no motherf****** game. The Blackening skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: If the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?"

The Blackening Cast

The ensemble cast of The Blackening includes Grace Byers (Empire, Harlem), Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America, Judas and the Black Messiah), Melvin Grett (Snowfall, The United States vs. Billie Holiday), X Mayo (American Auto, Swarm), Dweayne Perkins (The Upshaws, Saved by the Bell), Antoinette Robertson (Dear White People, Block Party), Sinqua Walls (White Men Can't Jump, Nanny), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live, Resort to Love, Spinning Gold), Yvonne Orji (Insecure, Vacation Friends).

Tim Story directed the film from a script written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins.