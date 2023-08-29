The Book of Clarence Reveals Teaser Trailer Starring LaKeith Stanfield and Benedict Cumberbatch

The Book of Clarence just got a brand new trailer starring LaKeith Stanfield. In the movie, he plays a man who lives in the same city as Jesus. As someone with overbrimming self-confidence, Clarence must confront faith and find his way in the world amongst all of this supernatural activity. Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, and Omar Sy also star in Jeymes Samuel's highly-anticipated next film. A lot of fans were wondering how the director would follow-up The Harder They Fall. It probably surprised a lot of viewers that The Book of Clarence is a biblical story rather than another western. But, Seymuel found the perfect actor to play his protgonist with Stanfield. Check out the trailer right here.

Sony Pictures describes The Book of Clarence: "From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Biblical-era epic. Streetwise but down-on-his-luck, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is struggling to find a better life for his family, while fighting to free himself of debt. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, and ultimately discovers that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out. The film features new music by Jeymes Samuel, JAY-Z, and more."

The Book of Clarence Is A Wild Concept

Jeymes Samuel talked to Vanity Fair about this dizzying concept. It feels like the biblical elements are a bit of a device to address belonging as an outsider. The Harder They Fall saw some of these threads get a moment of reflection. But, The Book of Clarence is trying to unpack how belonging and community play a huge role in life. Check out what he had to say down below!

"I wanted to tell a Bible story about an everyman," Samuel tells Vanity Fair in his first interview about the film. "I always wanted to explore the Bible stories, but from the angle of the person that sells Jesus his sandals, the woman or man that owns the hair salon."

"Clarence is a person that doesn't believe in anything outside of what's in front of him, what he can see and hear," says Samuel. "Clarence has a lot of inside belief—he has a lot of inside confidence. This man is sure he could fly. He reminds me of me growing up, but unlike me, he has no outside faith. I think it's just a really interesting vantage point to explore living in that particular time and place, where most everyone around him is speaking about the Messiah."

The Book of Clarence's Message

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Working with Samuel on this project is Jay Z. The hip-hop mogul also spoke to Vanity Fair about how the faith aspects of the story come into play. The purpose of The Book of Clarence is not just an examination of faith. But, rather, a story about community and centering the marginalized. It's a fresh perspective that some people might find a bit challenging.

"Most of the stories told in the Old West didn't include people of color. We know they existed. We know we've been here just as long as anyone else," says Jay-Z, who produced the film and credits Samuel with "finding fresh ways and perspectives to talk about these stories."

Will you be checking out this movie next year? Let us know in the comments down below!