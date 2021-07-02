The Boss Baby: Family Business Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

As far as its Rotten Tomatoes score goes, The Boss Baby: Family Business is no Black Widow. What it is, is another Boss Baby. As in -- the score for The Boss Baby: Family Business is 53%. That isn't stellar -- but it certainly doesn't mean it's box office poison. After all, that's the exact score that The Boss Baby has -- and that movie managed to earn more than $500 million globally, and earned not just a sequel (this one!), but a TV series on Netflix that ran for four seasons, keeping the property basically perpetually in the pop culture zeitgeist.

The Boss Baby: Family Business will be in theaters on Friday, with a same-day release on Peacock. You can read the official synopsis below.

Alec Baldwin and James Marsden will be playing Ted and Tim Templeton, respectively, and both Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to voice their parents. Time has passed since the first movie, however, and Tim and Ted are grown-ups. Eva Longoria joins the cast as Tim's wife, Carol, while Amy Sedaris plays the couple's infant daughter, Tina. Ariana Greenblatt voices Tabitha, Tina's seven-year-old sister.

“Families are at the heart of our decision today to make DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business available to everyone this July Fourth weekend, and to give those families the freedom to choose whether to see this joyful, hilarious and heartfelt film from a big-screen theater seat or from the comfort of their own homes on Peacock,” said Jim Orr, President Domestic Distribution, Universal Pictures.

“Our Peacock subscribers love movies, so we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with UFEG and to offer Peacock customers this premium content from one of the industry’s most beloved animation brands,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, NBCUniversal. “DreamWorks Animation films, from Trolls World Tour to Shrek and beyond are among Peacock’s top performing titles to date, and we’re certain that The Boss Baby: Family Business is sure to become this summer’s ultimate streaming event.”

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar®-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers--Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)--have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again... and inspire a new family business.