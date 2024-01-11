The Bourne Complete Collection Tactical 4K Blu-ray Gift Set Price Has Dropped Off a Cliff
All 5 Jason Bourne movies in 4K Blu-ray plus a ton of tactical extras.
With a new Jason Bourne film said to be in the works with All Quiet on the Western Front's Edward Berger, it might be a good time to brush up on the previous 5 films. You could stream them from various services, but the best way to watch them, by far, is with The Bourne Complete Collection 20th Anniversary Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray gift set. In addition to having all of the films in 4K UHD, you'll also get a fun Bourne-approved loadout that includes a fuill-size backpack that appears to be MOLLE compatible, a monocular, a keychain with compass, and a set of dog tags. However, the best part is that this entire package is currently available on Amazon (exclusive) for only $49.99, which is 62% off the list price. It was over $120 just a day or two ago.
If all of that wasn't enough, the Bourne Blu-ray set includes a ton of bonus features. A full breakdown can be found below.
Disc 1 – The Bourne Identity:
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Feature Commentary with Director Doug
Disc 2 – The Bourne Supremacy:
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Feature Commentary with Director Paul Greengrass
Disc 3 – The Bourne Ultimatum:
Disc 4 – The Bourne Legacy:
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Tony Gilroy, Co-Writer Dan Gilroy, Editor John Gilroy, Director of Photography Robert Elswit, Second Unit Director Dan Bradley, and Production Designer Kevin Thompson
Disc 5 – Jason Bourne:
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
Disc 6:
- The Bourne Identity Alternate Opening & Alternate Ending
- The Bourne Identity Deleted Scenes
- The Ludlum Identity
- The Ludlum Supremacy
- The Ludlum Ultimatum
- Extended Farmhouse Scene
- The Birth of The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Mastermind: Robert Ludlum
- Access Granted: An Interview with Co-Writer Tony Gilroy
- From Identity to Supremacy: Jason & Marie
- The Bourne Diagnosis
- Cloak and Dagger: Covert Ops
- Inside a Fight Sequence
- Moby "Extreme Ways" Music Video
- The Speed of Sound
- The Bourne Supremacy Deleted Scenes
- Matching Identities: Casting
- Keeping It Real
- Blowing Things Up
- On the Move with Jason Bourne
- Bourne to be Wild: Fight Training
- Crash Cam: Racing Through the Streets of Moscow
- The Go-Mobile Revs Up the Action
- Anatomy of a Scene: The Explosive Bridge Chase Scene
- Scoring with John Powell
- The Bourne Mastermind Part 2
- The Bourne Diagnosis Part 2
- The Bourne Ultimatum Deleted Scenes
- Man on the Move: Jason Bourne
- Rooftop Pursuit
- Planning the Punches
- Driving School
- New York Chase
- Big City Action
- Blowing Up Bourne
- The Evolution of Nicky
- Creating Bourne's Signature Look
- Desh's Journey Through Morocco
- Drawing Bourne's Train Escape
- A Second Life: The Music of Moby
- Moby "Extreme Ways (Bourne's Ultimatum)" Music Video
- The Bourne Legacy Deleted Scenes
- Re-Bourne
- Enter Aaron Cross
- Crossing Continents: Legacy on Location
- Man vs. Wolf
- Wolf Sequence Test
- Moving Targets: Aaron and Marta
- Capturing Chaos: The Motorbike Chase
- Bone-Crunching Fights
- The Bourne Challenge
- Inside the Crisis Suite
- Music to the Extreme: The Sounds of Moby
- Bringing Back Bourne
- Bourne to Fight
- The Athens Escape
- Las Vegas Showdown
- On Foreign Soil: The Athens Riot
- Bourne in the U.K.
- The End of a Journey
- The Bourne Style
- Inside the Hub
According to franchise writer Tony Gilroy, Renner's Legacy was initially set to establish a "Marvel-live" shared cinematic universe before the studio opted to return to feature Damon's assassin in the 2016 picture.Buy The Jason Bourne 4K Blu-ray Gift Set on Amazon
"Look, man, I tried to give them a Marvel Universe with The Bourne Legacy, and they didn't want to take it," Gilroy shared with Deadline last year. "I mean, honestly, that was the whole goal of that, to open it up ... The history of Bourne is one of the most shambolic success stories of all time. That would have been a great Hollywood book if someone had followed it from the very beginning. You'd never get everybody to tell the true story, but it just stumbled toward success all the way through. With Legacy, we really tried to give them, that was my goal, give them a Marvel Universe that they could open up, but there was so much bad blood and other stuff that it just didn't work for them."
He added, "I mean, what's the trick? The trick is imagination, ambition, and a real – I know it's just a cliche- but a real disrupt, you have to disrupt sh*t like crazy. You have to turn it upside down and say, 'Let's do the opposite.' Always looking, in every scene and every moment, 'What haven't we done before? What's new?' So you gotta be really ambitious and not safe. It's safety that's the enemy of expanding things, I think."
Bourne 6 has yet to set a release window.0comments