Now Streaming: Where to Watch the Bourne Movies in Order

The Bourne movies follow amnesiac CIA black-ops assassin Jason Bourne (Matt Damon), who must piece together his mysterious past while escaping — and exposing — the Treadstone program's attempted cover-up. Three Bourne movies are now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video as of September 2023, but Prime subscribers are missing a piece of the puzzle: only The Bourne Identity (2002), The Bourne Supremacy (2004), and the Jeremy Renner-led spin-off The Bourne Legacy (2012) are included as part of the Prime library. That means you'll have to rent or buy The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and Jason Bourne (2016) to watch all the Bourne movies in order — or track them down on another streaming service. We've rounded up all the ways to stream the Jason Bourne movies below, and see our guide to what's new on streaming for September 2023:

1. The Bourne Identity (2002) Pulled from the sea with two bullets in his back, Jason Bourne (Damon) discovers he has the skills of a very dangerous man and no memory of his violent past. Racing to unlock the secret of his own identity, he discovers the deadly truth: he's an elite government agent. But to the government, Jason Bourne isn't just their property, he's a malfunctioning thirty million dollar weapon. Lethally trained, built to disappear, he's an agent on the run who has to be taken out. Now, the government's top operative has become its number one target Where to stream The Bourne Identity: On Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV, or SYFY

2. The Bourne Supremacy (2004) They should have left him alone. Damon is back as expert assassin Jason Bourne in the stunning, non-stop action hit. Fueled by awesome fight scenes and some of the most breathtaking chase sequences ever filmed, it's a state-of-the-art espionage thriller that explodes into action and never lets up! Where to stream The Bourne Supremacy: On Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV, or SYFY

3. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) Matt Damon returns as highly trained assassin, Jason Bourne, who is on the hunt for the agents who stole his memory and true identity. With a new generation of skilled CIA operatives tracking his every move, Bourne is in a non-stop race around the globe as he finally learns the truth behind his mysterious past. Loaded with incredible fight and chase sequences, it's the exhilarating movie with mind-blowing action that you can't afford to miss! Where to stream The Bourne Ultimatum: On Max (formerly HBO Max)

4. The Bourne Legacy (2012) The Bourne Legacy takes the action-packed Bourne series to an explosive new level. On the verge of having their conspiracy exposed, members of the government's intelligence community will stop at nothing to erase all evidence of their top secret programs – even the agents involved. Aaron Cross (Jeremy Renner) must use his genetically-engineered skills to survive the ultimate game of cat-and-mouse and finish what Jason Bourne started. Where to stream The Bourne Legacy: On Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV