New Jason Bourne Movie in the Works From All Quiet on the Western Front Director

Jason Bourne is far from dead. Universal is in early development on a new film set in the Bourne franchise, with All Quiet on the Western Front's Edward Berger said to be in talks to helm the revival of the action-thriller franchise.

First reported by Deadline, it's unknown if the film will feature the return of Matt Damon to the title role, or take an approach like Jeremy Renner's The Bourne Legacy, which featured another character from within the same universe. The report was sure to point out Damon has yet to be approached by the studio as things are still far too early. Once a script has been written, however, the actor will then be approached.

It'd be the sixth film in the franchise, with 2016's Jason Bourne earning $415.5 million at the global box office. According to franchise writer Tony Gilroy, Renner's Legacy was initially set to establish a "Marvel-live" shared cinematic universe before the studio opted to return to feature Damon's assassin in the 2016 picture.

"Look, man, I tried to give them a Marvel Universe with The Bourne Legacy, and they didn't want to take it," Gilroy shared with Deadline earlier this summer. "I mean, honestly, that was the whole goal of that, to open it up ... The history of Bourne is one of the most shambolic success stories of all time. That would have been a great Hollywood book if someone had followed it from the very beginning. You'd never get everybody to tell the true story, but it just stumbled toward success all the way through. With Legacy, we really tried to give them, that was my goal, give them a Marvel Universe that they could open up, but there was so much bad blood and other stuff that it just didn't work for them."

He added, "I mean, what's the trick? The trick is imagination, ambition, and a real – I know it's just a cliche- but a real disrupt, you have to disrupt sh*t like crazy. You have to turn it upside down and say, 'Let's do the opposite.' Always looking, in every scene and every moment, 'What haven't we done before? What's new?' So you gotta be really ambitious and not safe. It's safety that's the enemy of expanding things, I think."

Bourne 6 has yet to set a release window.