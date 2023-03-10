The Brave and the Bold Fan Art Imagines How Batman Could Look In the DCU

James Gunn and Peter Safran recently revealed their brand new DC Universe slate of projects that include Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, and even The Brave and the Bold. The latter of which just so happens to be a Batman movie that will focus on Bruce and his son Damian Wayne. One fan is so excited about another new Batman that he created a concept for a new batsuit. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Youssef_Defenshi created a cool design for the next live-action Batman. In the fan art, the artist gives the Dark Knight an armored suit so that he's ready for anything in The Brave and the Bold. While the film is a long way from filming, it's nice to see fans creating different designs for the Batman of the DCU.

You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

What do you think about this Batman design? Are you excited for The Brave and the Bold? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!