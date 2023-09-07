The Burial Trailer Starring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones Released by Prime Video

Prime Video has released a trailer for The Burial, their upcoming film starring Academy Award winners Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. The movie, which is based on a true story tailor-made for adaptation, centers on a lawsuit between a bankrupt funeral home owner and a corporate monolith that nearly ruined his business. In 1995, Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe recruited personal injury lawyer Willie E. Gary to sue the Loewen Funeral Home over a contract dispute. While O'Keefe originally just wanted to be made whole, the lawsuit spiraled to a point where he was suing for hundreds of millions of dollars, risking his legacy and jeopardizing the utureu of the Loewen company.

The movie plays on the iconography of the day, with the sharp-dressed and smooth-talking Gary feeling like the caricatures of OJ Simpson lawyer Johnnie Cochran that dominated the media of the '90s. It also pits Foxx's Gary against another imposing attorney, this one played by Jurnee Smollett.

Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral home owner Jeremiah O'Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.

Directed by Maggie Betts, The Burial was written by Doug Wright and Maggie Betts, based on a screenplay by Wright. That was, in turn, based on a viral article in The New Yorker by journalist Jonathan Harr. The cast includes Tommy Lee Jones, Jamie Foxx, Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, Pamela Reed, with Bill Camp, and Alan Ruck.

the Burial was produced by Celine Rattray, p.g.a., Trudie Styler, p.g.a., Jamie Foxx, p.g.a., Datari Turner, p.g.a., Jenette Kahn, p.g.a., Adam Richman, p.g.a., and Bobby Shriver, p.g.a.



The Burial will debut in select theaters on December 6 before a release on Prime Video a week later.