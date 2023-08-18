Jamie Foxx Posts Promising Health Update After Recovering From Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx has shared a new health update, after he was suddenly hospitalized earlier this year. In an Instagram post, which you can check out below, Foxx shared several photos of himself in some sort of cabana, and expressed that he is beginning to feel like himself again after this "unexpected dark journey."

"You're lookin at a man who is thankful…" Foxx's post reads. "finally startin to feel like myself… it's been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don't know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn't know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays"

What Happened to Jamie Foxx?

It was revealed in April, via a social media post from Foxx's daughter, Corrine Foxx, that he had been hospitalized, after he had most recently been spotted in Atlanta, filming the movie Back in Action alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the post reads. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family."

What Is Jamie Foxx's New Movie?

In Strays, abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug, a naive but lovable dog named Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier and his gang of strays. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie and his new canine pals embark on an epic adventure to get him home and make Doug pay for his dirty deed.

"I got an email that, first of all to give you context, at the bottom of the email, I noted right away there was an animated gift of a small dog humping a larger dog," Strays director Josh Greenbaum explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. "So that was what started sort of the amuse-bouche of the email. I was like, 'What is this?' And then, yeah, the logline is what was sent to me with a script that said, you know, 'a young naive dog, Reggie, is abandoned by his terrible owner, Doug. He meets up with some other strays and wants to go on an adventure for revenge, and biting off Doug's, you know, most beloved body part."

"And that was it," Greenbaum added. "I was like, 'Okay, this seems like potentially a prank. Maybe this is real, maybe this isn't the script.' But I was very excited, and that's how it started ... I think that I read it and was so excited to see that it was so much, far beyond a dog movie spoof. Like that was kind of my thought, 'Oh, I bet this is just spoofing the dog movie genre.' Which is fun, but I don't know if it sustains a feature-length film that really can kind of get a hold of all audiences in a way."

Strays will debut exclusively in theaters on August 18th.