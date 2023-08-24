Jamie Foxx Playing God Opposite Mickey Rourke as The Devil in New Movie

Jamie Foxx has been cast in a new dark comedy. On Thursday, reports revealed that Foxx plays God in Not Another Church Movie, an upcoming film written and directed by Johnny Mack. Not Another Church Movie reportedly filmed prior to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes, and is hoping to be released sometime later this year. The film also stars Mickey Rourke as the Devil, alongside Kevin Daniels, Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt and Lamorne Morris.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Foxx be a part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God, working with Foxx and Johnny Mack was a true blessing," producer James Michael Cummings said in a statement. "This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can't wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen. This movie will not disappoint."

What Is Not Another Church Movie About?

Not Another Church Movie is being billed as "a wild ride through the fabulous world of Taylor Pharry (Daniels), an ambitious young man given a holy mission from God himself: to tell his family's stories and inspire his community. His only concern? His family and community. What he doesn't know is that the Devil has plans of his own."

"The name talent that has come together for this fun comedy is unprecedented," executive producer Valerie McCaffrey added. "You see all the actors having fun, especially Foxx playing God."

What Happened to Jamie Foxx?

Foxx made headlines earlier this year for news that he had suddenly been hospitalized due to an unknown medical condition. The hospitalization occurred in April after he had most recently been spotted in Atlanta, filming the movie Back in Action alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. In recent social media posts, Foxx expressed that he is beginning to feel like himself again after this "unexpected dark journey."

"You're lookin at a man who is thankful…" Foxx's most recent post reads. "finally startin to feel like myself… it's been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don't know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn't know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays"

What Is Jamie Foxx's New Movie?

Foxx lends his voice talents to the recent R-rated comedy Strays. In Strays, abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug, a naive but lovable dog named Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier and his gang of strays. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie and his new canine pals embark on an epic adventure to get him home and make Doug pay for his dirty deed.

"I got an email that, first of all to give you context, at the bottom of the email, I noted right away there was an animated gift of a small dog humping a larger dog," Strays director Josh Greenbaum explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. "So that was what started sort of the amuse-bouche of the email. I was like, 'What is this?' And then, yeah, the logline is what was sent to me with a script that said, you know, 'a young naive dog, Reggie, is abandoned by his terrible owner, Doug. He meets up with some other strays and wants to go on an adventure for revenge, and biting off Doug's, you know, most beloved body part."

"And that was it," Greenbaum added. "I was like, 'Okay, this seems like potentially a prank. Maybe this is real, maybe this isn't the script.' But I was very excited, and that's how it started ... I think that I read it and was so excited to see that it was so much, far beyond a dog movie spoof. Like that was kind of my thought, 'Oh, I bet this is just spoofing the dog movie genre.' Which is fun, but I don't know if it sustains a feature-length film that really can kind of get a hold of all audiences in a way."

h/t: Deadline