Strays Director Says Jamie Foxx Called Will Ferrell a Knuckleball Pitcher

Strays star Jamie Foxx says that Will Ferrell is like a knuckleball pitcher. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian actually spoke to Strays director Josh Greenbaum about the upcoming movie. He described the two comedic giants trading lines during one of the recording sessions for this movie. It was a surreal experience to be in the room for Foxx and Ferrell just quipping at each other. During a break, the Jamie Foxx Show star said that the unpredictable nature of his co-star's process really made everything fresh. It's an analogy that Greenbaum remembers to this day. Check out how he described it down below!

"They do a session and they read their lines opposite a director like myself and I'm not a professional actor. So, having a Will Ferrell, not just because he's so good at playing that sweet, innocent, naive Reggie/Buddy the Elf, which is a great reference," Greenbaum began. "But, knowing that when he wants to go toe to toe with Jamie Foxx, who's an unbelievable comedian and Isla Fisher or Randall Park. And I did get them in a room together. So, all their sessions, they were there and they could improv and riff. It's like, that's when Will Ferrell comes alive.

"That's why you love him because it's like he'll come up with a joke or a take or a delivery of something that you just never saw coming. At one point, Jamie and Will were in a session together and I'll never forget it," the director continued. "They's never worked together and it was like watching these two comedy greats just hit the ball back and forth. At one point, I think we had a bathroom break and I said, 'Man, it's going so great,' and Jamie looks at me and he's like, 'You know, what Will's like? He's an unbelievable knuckleball pitcher. You just don't know. He's got all the fastball, he's got all the jokes. But, whatever he's coming at you with, it's different every time. It's fresh, and it keeps you on your toes.' I just love that analogy."

Jamie Foxx Talks About His Recent Health Scare

(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Earlier this month, Jamie Foxx talked to his fans about his recent accident and near-death experience. The actor filmed a video on Instagram and made it pretty clear that he's doing alright despite wild theories about what happened to him online. All that speculation obviously affected how he's responded to media after the accident. But, Foxx is in good spirits and looking to enjoy the rest of his year with some renewed thankfulness.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man," Foxx said during the video. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

"To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video," he added. "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out, they protected me, and that's what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these."

What Is Strays About?

Abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug, a naive but lovable dog named Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier and his gang of strays. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie and his new canine pals embark on an epic adventure to get him home and make Doug pay for his dirty deed.

