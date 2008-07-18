The Dark Knight: Unused Shot Depicting Lau’s Off-Screen Death Goes Viral

In The Dark Knight, there is a famous scene where The Joker as played by Heath Ledger burns a pile of the money. Before The Joker sets the money on fire, the Chinese accountant and crime lord Lau can be seen tied up on top of the pile of money.

While it's assumed that Lau burns alive on the top of the pile of money, it is never actually shown in The Dark Knight, as the camera just focuses on the lower half of the burning money. However, an unused shot from the film, which actually shows Lau ablaze, has shown up on social news site Reddit, where it has quickly gone viral.

In addition to the unused shot of Lau burning to death, there is also a deleted scene of The Joker inside the school bus during the hospital exposion scene.

The Dark Knight was released on July 18, 2011, and the film grossed over $1 billion worldwide. It is still widely regarded as one of the best comic book movies of all time.