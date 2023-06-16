The Flash: Batman Concept Art Based on Classic Toys Shared by Joe Quinones

After years and years of waiting, DC Studios has finally released their Ezra Miller-led The Flash movie, and fans have been going to the theater in droves. Initial reactions to The Flash call it one of the best superhero movies of all time, and even the legendary Tom Cruise has praised it. The Flash will not only bring back Ben Affleck's Batman, but it will also see the return of Michael Keaton's iconic version of the Caped Crusader. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Keaton has a major amount of screen time as Batman and has some great new Batman costumes. One of the concept artists for the film, Joe Quinones, has revealed some pretty interesting concept art for Batman's costumes in the film that was inspired by old toys from Batman (1989).

You can check out The Flash's Batman concept art below.

The Flash is out today! Just got the go ahead to share my design work on the film -- did these takes inspired by the Kenner action figure line based on '89 and Batman Returns. Here's the designs I did that are closest to what appears on screen #batman89 #TheFlash #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/jMY7JJTMaO — Joe Quinones (@Joe_Quinones) June 16, 2023

Michael Keaton Improvised Key Batman Line in The Flash

Keaton's Batman appears to not have lost a step and will be a force to be reckoned with in The Flash. He also has some pretty good lines and callbacks to his Batman movies and during a recent interview, the actor is revealing that he actually ad-libbed the "let's get nuts" line he says in the trailer.

"I don't think 'Let's get nuts' was in the script, that was me," Keaton revealed to Empire Magazine. "That scene was never really that good as written, to be honest with you. That was one of the days where we went round and round. I think Kim's in it, me and Jack, nobody could ever find it. I thought, 'okay, pressure's on, man. Pressure. Is. On.' I thought he'd probably said, 'Okay, I'm kind of cornered, I only have one way to go and I'd better let this character know that we're gonna throw down.' There was so much figuring it out as we went along."

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash is in theaters now!

