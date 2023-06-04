The Flash: Michael Keaton Confirms He Ad-Libbed Famous Batman Line

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios are getting ready to release The Flash into theaters, and everyone is excited to finally learn all of the secrets in the film. The Flash will introduce us to a new Supergirl (Sasha Calle) as well as bring back Michael Keaton's iconic Batman. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Keaton's Batman hasn't lost a step and will be a force of nature in The Flash. Keaton also has some pretty good lines and callbacks to his Batman movies. In a new interview with Empire, the actor is revealing that he actually ad-libbed the Let's get nuts line he says in the trailer.

"I don't think 'Let's get nuts' was in the script, that was me," Keaton revealed. "That scene was never really that good as written, to be honest with you. That was one of the days where we went round and round. I think Kim's in it, me and Jack, nobody could ever find it. I thought, 'okay, pressure's on, man. Pressure. Is. On.' I thought he'd probably said, 'Okay, I'm kind of cornered, I only have one way to go and I'd better let this character know that we're gonna throw down.' There was so much figuring it out as we went along."

The Flash Director: "There Was No Plan B" for Michael Keaton's Batman

"There was no Plan B," Director Andy Muschietti recently revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com. "Yeah, it was a continuation in the sense that the world where we find Michael Keaton is the same universe where he was in his adventures in the Tim Burton movies. It's just, you know, we have to take some licenses. Some creative licenses to replicate some of the things that are designed. Make things evolve because I wanted Batman to have kept being Batman for a few more years after we saw him for the last time.

"So, there's things in his technology and his gadgets that have changed and evolved like the Bat Wing. For instance, it's now a three-seater instead of one. It has that rotating thing and the suit is different. It's slightly different. The Bat Cave has some innovations as well. But, it's still kind of obsolete for the present day. But, still more evolved than the last time we saw it." The Flashdirector added.

What is the Synopsis for The Flash?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash will speed its way into theaters on June 16th!

