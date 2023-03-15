The Flash Director Shares New Video That Will Give Batman Fans Chills

DC Studios is getting ready to reboot its universe after The Flash, and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have already outlined their plans for the new universe. Gunn recently revealed that he thinks that The Flash is one of the best superhero movies of all time, and Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav agrees. We already knew that The Flash was bringing back Michael Keaton as Batman, but we didn't know that another key thing was also returning—Danny Elfman's Batman theme. In a new post on Instagram The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed that they will be incorporating Elfman's Batman theme into the movie and it just might give fans of the Caped Crusader chills.

You can check out the post below!

What is The Flash about?

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

