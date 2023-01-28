The Flash Fan Art Imagines What the Films Villain Could Look Like

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how the company does business including how DC Films is run, and newly minted CEO David Zaslav has been canceling a ton of films for tax write-offs. The studio canceled projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins and let go of most of the executives from behind-the-scenes of their DC Films. One of the films that has been a subject of controversy has to be the Ezra Miller-led The Flash due to the actors ongoing legal trouble, and WB spent some time trying to figure out how to move forward with the film. Zaslav would go on to appoint James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and The Flash would get confirmed for a release later this year. Merchandise from the movie started to leak and revealed a new character called Dark Flash. Dark Flash appears to be the villain of the film and has a very distinct black costume that looks like it was formed with rocks. One artist has created a new design that imagines how the costume could look in live-action.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Yousef_Defenshi created a new design that shows off how they believe The Flash's villain will look. In the fan art, we see Dark Flash in a costume that is presumably made from the speed force. Merchandise for the film gave a quick look at how the character could look in the movie and this is a solid representation of how he could look in live-action. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga)."

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

What do you think about this look? Are you excited for The Flash? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!