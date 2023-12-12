The Flash: Grant Gustin Never Contacted for DC Movie Cameo

The Flash star Grant Gustin says that the production team for the DC Comics movie never reached out to the actor to have him cameo in the blockbuster film. The CW star spoke at GalaxyCon and addressed a question about his absence from the Ezra Miller project. (Credit to FlashFacts4Real on Instagram.) Gustin said, "Never, any at least, no one officially ever called me in as far as I know. My reps never told me if they did. So yeah, no one ever reached out to me about the movie." A lot of fans were expecting him to turn up after the surprise moment where the movie version of The Scarlet Speedster appeared on the TV show. But, clearly these things don't always work out the way we want them to. As controversy bubbled up around The Flash and its leading actor, some fans argued that Gustin should step-in to save the project.

Back in Crisis on Infinite Earths, an eternity ago in pop culture time, the chances of Gustin popping up as an alternate version of Barry Allen seemed like an absolute lock. However, it would be years until The Flash hit theaters. Some of that comes down to productions troubles and some of it comes down to the worldwide pandemic that forced this movie down the road at least a year. But, honestly, it seems like a very strange decision not to have The CW Flash at least turn up as a nod to the past for the fans. Especially when the movie's main gimmick would be two versions of Ezra Miller acting against one another. However, it seems like it was never meant to be.

Grant Gustin Says Goodbye To The Flash

This year, The CW said goodbye to The Flash. Grant Gustin had portrayed Barry Allen for 9 seasons on the network. It was the longest-running Arrowverse show and a weekly mainstay for a lot of viewers out there. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Flash actor talked about how much the role meant to him. He also revealed that the show discussed going for a Season 10 at one point. But, in the end, it was time to unlace those boots and let someone else take a lap as the iconic hero.

"I just knew it was time for me to step away, have more time with my family, and just enter this next chapter of my life," Gustin explained. "But I think I would've really questioned my decision if they had done a Season 10 — if I knew the whole family was still together and I was somewhere else — so I'm glad we all finished at the same time. I'm not really a FOMO person, but I would've for sure had FOMO about that."

So, What Really Happened In The Flash?

The Flash raced into theaters back on June 16th, reshaping the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.

The Flash is currently streaming on Max.

Would you have liked to have seen Gustin cameo? Let us know down in the comments!