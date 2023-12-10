James Gunn Addresses Shazam 2's Post Credit Scene, "I Have No Idea"

Some times the post-credits scenes to the latest superhero blockbuster set up one of Hollywood's next big releases. Other times, the scenes lead absolutely nowhere. The latter seems to be the case with the mid-credits scene of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with newfound DC Studios boss James Gunn saying he has "no idea" why the characters in the scene appeared.

"It wasn't my call and I didn't write it – although it came out when I had just started at DC, its inclusion far predates me as (as does Harcourt as the warden of an underwater prison!)," Gunn said in response to a fan on Threads. "And, although I thought it was fun, I have no idea why those characters would be recruiting for the JS."

The scene in question involves Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) trying to recruit Billy Batson to the Justice Society of America. The scene is comparable to one in the closing moments of Black Adam in which Harcourt and Economos are seen looking over an underwater prison where villains are kept.

Gunn has gone on-record by saying the new DC Universe continuity begins with Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy, the studio's first animated and live-action offering, respectively. Though actors may reprise certain characters from DC projects before the DC Universe, any previous stories will be considered non-canon under the new studio and franchise setup.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority's The Engineer.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

