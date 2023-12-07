Kurt Russell Responds to Superman Casting Rumors: "Yeah, I'll Take on Marlon Brando" (Exclusive)

Kurt Russell is responding to rumors that he will be Jor-El in James Gunn's upcoming Superman Reboot movie, Superman: Legacy. ComicBook.com got to sit down with Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell to talk about the dual role they share in the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and naturally talking about the Monsterverse only led to talk about superhero movie universes. Wyatt Russell already has a major superhero franchise career going playing John Walker/US Agent in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thunderbolts – but could Kur Russell end up on the other side of the fence at DC Studios?

"Yeah! Yeah, I'll take on Marlon Brando!" Kurt Russell boasted, referencing the classi Richard Donner Superman movie. After a hearty laugh, the actor continued by saying "I mean there was something awesome about the way he was just looking around – I don't care that he was looking at his lines – he's crazy great to watch!"

(Photo: DC Comics)

As for directly addressing the rumors, Kurt Russell would only allude to the fact that – while he's heard nothing official – perhaps there could be room for Jor-El to be explored in a new way: "You know what: we don't know a lot about Jor-El. Maybe there's a version... I never heard this, so I don't know. James Gunn was a blast to work with though, so you never know."

Kurt Russell worked with James Gunn playing another superhero father figure: the MCU version of Ego the Living Planet, father of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, and the primary antagonist in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. It was a role that let Kurt Russell chew scenery in the best way, and proved that his star-making charisma is as strong as ever. With James Gunn building a vision of Superman that feels brighter and more fantastical than the previous DCEU version, Kurt Russell would indeed be a great choice to play the Jor-El to David Corenswet's Kal-El/Superman – or even as the DCU version of Jonathan Kent, Clark Kent's earthly father. Those roles were previously held by Russell Crowe and Kevin Costner, in Zack Snyder's (2013).

David Corenswet (Pearl, Hollywood) – Superman Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Ms. Maisele) – Lois Lane Skyler Gisondo (Vacation Reboot, The Resort) – Jimmy Olsen Sara Sampaio (Supermodel /VS Angel) – Eve Teshmacher Nathan Fillion (Castle, James Gunn Movies) – Guy Gardner Edi Gathegi (X-Men First Class, Twilight) – Mister Terrific Anthony Carrigan (Barry) – Metamorpho Isabela Merced (Transformers 5, Dora) – Hawkgirl Maria Gabriela De Faria (Deadly Class) – (Engineer) Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor?

Superman: Legacy has a release date of July 11, 2025.