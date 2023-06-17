The Flash: New Report Debunks SPOILER's Cameo in Movie

The Flash is officially in theaters, taking the landscape of the live-action DC multiverse to some unexpected places. The film is chock-full of cameo appearances from DC's previous movies and television shows, but one project fans had been particularly eager to see a crossover with was The Flash television show. When The Flash first began screening for the press earlier this spring, it was rumored and even reported that one actor from the series was attached to the project — but now we know that isn't the case. Major spoilers for The Flash movie below! Only look if you want to know!

On Friday, TVLine confirmed that, despite what fans had previously believed, Teddy Sears does not appear as a version of Jay Garrick / The Flash in The Flash movie. According to their sourcing, the Jay Garrick shown in the film — who is running in a black-and-white "Chronoball" also occupied by George Reeves' 1950s Superman — is "a generic Golden Age Flash representation." There had previously been scuttlebutt online that Sears' appeared in The Flash, something that was perplexing to some, as his version of Jay on The Flash TV show was eventually revealed to be an imposter, and was actually the villainous Hunter Zolomon / Zoom.

Does Grant Gustin appear in The Flash movie?

Surprisingly, The Flash star Grant Gustin also does not reprise his role as Barry Allen in The Flash movie, with the film instead focusing on multiple versions of Miller's Barry across the DC multiverse.The fact that Gustin doesn't return in The Flash movie is definitely bittersweet — on one hand, it adds a more definitive nature to The Flash TV show's recent series finale, which left Barry and his family on a very optimistic footing, but it also comes after years of speculation about the potential crossover. The Flash movie also doesn't make any clear reference to the crossover Miller's Barry had with Gustin's Barry in The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, despite screenwriter Christina Hodson hinting as much in 2020.

"Of course, cause that would be too much of a surprise if I suddenly saw that on TV," Hodson told ComicBook.com at the time.

What do you think of the confirmation that Teddy Sears doesn't appear in The Flash movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!