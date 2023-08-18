The Flash Max Release Date Revealed

The Flash, the last DC Studios film prior to this week's Blue Beetle, is coming to Max on August 25. That means in a week, fans will be able to stream the movie for free with a subscription to the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform, and get a last look at some familiar faces, with Ben Affleck's Batman, Michael Keaton's Batman, and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman among those who have no more projects in the works at least for the foreseeable future at DC under new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The movie was a box office disaster, but was fairly warmly received by fans and critics, with Rotten Tomatoes ratings in the 60s.

This means that The Flash will makes its way to Max before it comes to Blu-ray and DVD on March 5. Whether the bonus features available on purchased copies of the digital movie and the disc releases will carry over to Max is anyone's guess, but it's an interesting strategy, given that they likely could have moved a few extra units of a movie that is already struggling to break even, if they had waited a few extra weeks to drop it on Max.

It may be that they expect new DC Universe searches to spike after Blue Beetle and hope to take advantage of the enthusiasm the movie has earned. Blue Beetle, out today, is looking to open with between $25 and $35 million at the box office, but has earned a great Rotten Tomatoes score, sitting at 82% as of this writing.

The Flash brought back Keaton's Batman and introduced Sasha Calle's Supergirl in a multiverse-hopping adventure that was supposed to set the stage for the DC Universe going forward...but then the movie didn't catch the popular imagination, and it now seems likely it will just be the final nail in the "DCEU" coffin.

The Flash arrived on Digital sale and rental platforms last month, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.