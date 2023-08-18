DC Announces New Speed Force Series Starring The Flash Family

A few members of the Flash family are about to get spotlighted in the Dawn of DC initiative. On Thursday, DC exclusively announced (via ComicsBeat) plans to published Speed Force, a new miniseries that will center on Wallace "Ace" West / Kid Flash, and Avery Ho / The Flash of China. The series is written by Jarrett Williams (Rick and Morty, Super Pro K.O.!) and illustrated by Daniele Di Nicuolo (Power Rangers, Superman: Son of Kal-El).

Speed Force #1 will be released on November 14 with a main cover by Di Nicuolo, it will have variant artwork by Leirix (open-to-order), and Mike Deodato Jr. (1:25 incentive).

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

What Is Speed Force About?

Speed Force follows Wallace West and Avery Ho: the young speedsters have been Teen Titans, Justice Leaguers, and above all, members of the Flash Family. As they become aware of mysterious changes happening to the Speed Force, they race to Keystone City, where they encounter old friends, new threats, and a chance to forge their own paths.

The title Speed Force has been used before in DC's canon, with a 1997 anthology one-shot showcasing the stories of various Flash family members.

Who Is Writing The Flash?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Simon Spurrier (Coda, Detective Comics) and Mike Deodato Jr. (Avengers) will be taking over The Flash with a relaunched version of the title beginning in September.

In that relaunch, Wally West has never been quicker, more fulfilled, more heroic. His loving family is around him. And yet something is off. Very off. His evolving understanding of his powers has opened Wally to new avenues of sci-fi adventure, and attuned his senses to strange new ideas. Something whispers from the dark vibrations beyond the Speed Force, and as Wally experiments with creative new approaches to his powers he encounters new realms, mysterious allies and mind-shattering terrors. Starting with a prelude in the soon-to-be-legendary The Flash #800, the chronicles of the Fastest Man Alive take an action-packed turn towards cosmic horror.

What Is Dawn of DC?

Beginning this past January, Dawn of DC includes the launch of a number of new titles, as well as a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline include Green Arrow, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Hawkgirl, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Titans, Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

What do you think of the first look at Speed Force #1? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!