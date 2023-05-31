The Flash: Director Andy Muschietti Confirms No Plan B if Michael Keaton Turned Down Role

The Flash director Andy Muschietti says that there was no "Plan B" for the film if Michael Keaton couldn't come back as Batman. Comicbook.com had the chance to sit down with the creative team to go through the Multiverse a little bit. The most shocking element of that first trailer for The Flash was Keaton's presence as The Dark Knight. But, that initial bolt of nostalgia wasn't the only purpose. It sounds like Batman being along for the ride was there from the first meetings about the film.

Interestingly, you get the idea that Muschietti and the braintrust around this project always planned for it to be Keaton as well. The specificity of their vision has paid off big time with The Flash being one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Check out what the director had to say about bringing Batman into the fold right here!

"There was no Plan B," he began. "Yeah, it was a continuation in the sense that the world where we find Michael Keaton is the same universe where he was in his adventures in the Tim Burton movies. It's just, you know, we have to take some licenses. Some creative licenses to replicate some of the things that are designed. Make things evolve because I wanted Batman to have kept being Batman for a few more years after we saw him for the last time.

"So, there's things in his technology and his gadgets that have changed and evolved like the Bat Wing," the director continued. "For instance, it's now a three-seater instead of one. It has that rotating thing and the suit is different. It's slightly different. The Bat Cave has some innovations as well. But, it's still kind of obsolete for the present day. But, still more evolved than the last time we saw it."

What Happens In The Flash?

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.

How excited are you for Keaton's return in The Flash? Let us know in the comments below!