The Flash Movie Release Date Delayed Again

It's going to be a little bit longer until The Flash movie speeds into theaters. On Monday night, Warner Bros. announced a slew of new release date changes, following the news that their Dune remake would be moving almost a full year to October of 2021. The news immediately made fans speculate about how it would affect some of the studio's other blockbusters -- and it looks like we're seeing that domino effect in action. The Flash movie, which was initially set to be released on June 2, 2022, will now be released on November 4, 2022. It is far from the only DC film to be impacted by these changes, with The Batman, Black Adam, and Shazam: Fury of the Gods all getting shuffled around release dates in one way or another.

This is just the latest in a string of release dates that The Flash movie was supposed to hold, with the film's trek to the big screen initially planned for 2018. The film has gone through several different iterations and creative teams, with the most recent one being helmed by IT director Andy Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson. The film is expected to follow Ezra Miller's iteration of the Scarlet Speedster on a trek throughout the DC live-action multiverse, with appearances from both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Batman.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti said in a previous interview. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously revealed. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

As mentioned above, The Flash will now open on November 4, 2022.