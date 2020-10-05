The Batman Trends After Dune Moves Release Date

The entertainment world continues to be in uncharted territory, as the COVID-19 pandemic makes the production and release of blockbuster films a little uncertain. Movie fans saw the effect of that early on Monday, when Warner Bros. delayed the release of their Dune remake by almost a full year. The film, which was initially scheduled to open in December, is now expected to open on October 1, 2021. The news has sparked a wide array of responses, especially considering the fact that the new release date is the same as the one held by Warner Bros.' upcoming The Batman.

Given the fact that both are made and released by the same studio, many have wondered if The Batman will be the next film to shift its release date. Given the film's long journey to the big screen - and the fact that it has already been delayed once due to the pandemic - it certainly looks like that eventuality hasn't sat well with fans. Many quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the news, so much so that "The Batman" quickly began trending on social media. Here are just a few of those responses.