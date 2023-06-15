The Flash movie is built on the idea of tragedy – namely the tragedy of Barry Allen's (Ezra Miller) mother Nora (Maribel Verdú) being killed, and his father Henry (Ron Livingston) being blamed for her death, and imprisoned. In trying to fix that tragedy, Barry ends up breaking all of reality and creating a world where his mom may have lived – only for billions of other people to face a possible death sentence when General Zod (Michael Shannon) and his Kryptonian invaders arrive on Earth with no Superman to oppose them.

Getting the entire world out of a crisis and restoring the timeline was no easy mission for Barry – even with an extra Barry Allen, an aged Batman (Michael Keaton) and a Supergirl (Sasha Calle) all on his side. It should surprise no one that not everyone would make it out of the fight alive – and The Flash certainly gave DC fans their fair share of death scenes.

Who Dies In The Flash?

Batman '89 - Michael Keaton's Batman dies (several times over) during the battle with General Zod and the Kryptonians. How Bruce dies changes in each new attempt to change the moment by the Barry Allens, but the final death scene we see has Batman heroically taking on Kryptonian Juggernaut Nam-Ek in battle. Even though Batman manages to temporarily knock out Nam-Ek using a series of Bat-bombs, the elderly Bruce succumbs to his injuries and dies in The Flash's arms. No matter how hard they try and re-try, the two Barrys can't save Batman.

Supergirl – In the Flashpoint reality Kara Zor-El takes on the fate of her cousin Kal-El/Superman, as the genetic carrier of the Kryptonian Codex, making her the target of Zod's invasion of Earth. Like Batman, Supergirl dies on the battlefield fighting valiantly against Zod, and no matter how many times the two versions of Barry Allen try to save her, it seems Kara's fate is sealed. Sadly we don't get to spend all that much time with Supergirl before she's gone.

Young Barry/Dark Flash – The climactic battle of The Flash sees Barry's younger self from the Flashpoint timeline go mad with grief over losing his friends Batman and Supergirl and being unable to stop the Kryptonians. Young Barry runs the loop of the battle so many times that he eventually evolves into the horrific "Dark Flash" that originally knocked Barry out of the Speed Force and into the Flashpoint reality. The two Barrys must both reconcile their respective grief over the death and loss of loved ones; Young Barry ultimately steps back from his mania and throws himself in front of Older Barry when Dark Flash tries to cut him down. When Young Barry dies, his Dark Flash variant disappears from existence.

Nora Allen (Again) - In the most heartbreaking climax yet for a superhero movie, Barry must return to the moment in the past that altered to ensure his mother Nora's survival, and let events play out as they originally did. The Flash depicts the horrific way Nora dies, early on, and even though we don't have to watch it the second time, it's twice as heartbreaking just knowing that it's going to happen... again.

The Flash is now in theaters.