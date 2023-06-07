The Flash Non-Spoiler Reactions | ComicBook Nation Podcast

Today on ComicBook Nation, we all got to see the new Flash movie a week before audiences...and we are here to bring your our spoiler-free instant reaction to the last huge movie of the DCEU era...before James Gunn and Peter Safran start churning out their DCU Chapter 1 projects!

So what did we think of the new movie starring DC's top speedster...will the Flash be up there with Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as one of the great superhero movies of the year...or is it down in the basement with Quantumania? And what about the whole...Ezra Miller of it all?

We're breaking it all down (Minus spoilers!) as we give you our instant reaction to DC Studio's The Flash!

In his reaction to The Flash, ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw was surprised by how enjoyable it was – while also admitting the dark nature of the real-life allegations surrounding star Ezra Miller are impossible to ignore:

"So #TheFlash is a lot of stupid fun (in a good way) with some of the biggest DC fan-service EVER. I dug it. ...Unfortunately, the highest praise that should go to the star can't be given. Some scenes were even uncomfortably on the nose. It's a real pickle. Good luck."

So #TheFlash is a lot of stupid fun (in a good way) with some of the biggest DC fan-service EVER.



I dug it.



…Unfortunately, the highest praise that should go to the star can’t be given. Some scenes were even uncomfortably on the nose.



It’s a real pickle. Good luck. pic.twitter.com/yyYBUd5Btw — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) June 6, 2023

Host Matthew Aguilar was similarly surprised that he enjoyed the film as much as he did as a hardcore DC fan:

"Lots of thoughts on #TheFlashMovie, but for now I'll just say I enjoyed the film far more than I expected, & there is an absurd amount of fun & creativity throughout. Also, Supergirl rules! While I'm conflicted about certain aspects of the film, I left having a great time."

Lots of thoughts on #TheFlashMovie, but for now I'll just say I enjoyed the film far more than I expected, & there is an absurd amount of fun & creativity throughout. Also, Supergirl rules!

While I'm conflicted about certain aspects of the film, I left having a great time. — KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) June 7, 2023

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

(Photo: Producer Pete)

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!