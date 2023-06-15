Does The Flash Movie Have Post-Credits Scenes?

The Flash is bringing one era of the DC Universe movie franchise (Zack Snyder's SnyderVerse) to an end, while also opening the door to a new era of the franchise, under the DC Studios imprint. Given The Flash's position as a bridge between old and new, it's understandably unclear whether the filmmakers would include a post-credits scene teasing what's next – or simply let the end be the end.

Does The Flash Have Post-Credits Scenes?

The Flash indeed has a post-credits scene – but just one. It is NOT any kind of big reveal about the DC Studios movie universe that's coming. It IS more of your classic comedic credits scene, featuring one last DC movie cameo. If you want to know more about it, read below.

The Flash Post-Credits Scene Explained

The Flash ends with Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) having to make the painful sacrifice of letting his mother Nora (Maribel Verdú) die and undoing the Flashpoint timeline he inadvertently created. However, as Michael Keaton's Batman explains earlier in the film, Barry's change affected both the past and future, and those changes aren't all reset when Barry changes the past a second time. That point is driven home by the reveal that George Clooney's Batman has replaced Ben Affleck in the DCEU.

After that cliffhanger ending, The Flash post-credits scene sees Barry meeting with the one member of the Justice League that didn't appear in the film: Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

The scene shows Barry coming out of a bar around the corner from his apartment, with an extremely drunk Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Momoa) hanging on his arm. Barry is trying to explain to Arthur how he broke the DC Multiverse, including changing the version of Batman they know, but Arthur is clearly too drunk to take in the mind-boggling