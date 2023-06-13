The Flash Sequel Reportedly Still "On the Table" Amid DCU Reboot

DC Studios is getting ready to release their next big thing with The Flash, which is getting ready to hit theaters later this week, and if the reactions to the film are to be believed, we're in for another exciting DC movie. The Flash will bring back both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's Batmen, as well as introduce us to a new Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and revive General Zod (Michael Shannon). DC Studios is in a bit of a pickle with its new regime getting ready to reboot almost everything, and no one knows who will be staying attached to their roles or moving on. It was originally believed that DC Studios and James Gunn would have to recast Miller as The Flash due to their recent controversies, but a new report claims that they could be coming back for a possible sequel if the film does well at the box office.

According to The Wrap, if The Flash does as well as The Batman at the box office, The Flash sequel could get a green light with its script already written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The Flash is expected to debut at $70 million domestically for its opening weekend and would have to do northwards of $770 million total globally in order for DC Studios to move forward with the franchise. Which means we'll be watching The Flash's box office very closely over the next few months.

Could Ezra Miller Return as the Scarlet Speedster In The Flash Sequel?

There has been a whole lot of talk on whether or not Miller will continue to play The Flash again after their recent controversy, and things haven't been looking very good for the actor and the franchise. That is, until now. During a recent interview with Variety, The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed that if he returned for a sequel, Miller would be the man wearing the red costume.

"If [a sequel] happens, yes," Muschietti revealed. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them."

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

