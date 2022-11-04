Ray Fisher Denies Cyborg Written Out of Flash Movie, Calls Out "Factually Inaccurate" Report

✖

Details have gradually began to come to light surrounding The Flash movie, which will finally be entering production later this year after a long trek to the big screen. One of the questions surrounding the film has been who will be part of its supporting cast, with Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher) being speculated to be part of the project in some capacity. Earlier this week, reports indicated otherwise, with The Wrap reporting that Cyborg had been "written out" of The Flash amid Fisher's ongoing public conflict with Warner Bros. and DC Films regarding allegations of misconduct during the filming of Justice League. According to a new series of tweets from Fisher, which were published on Thursday evening, that might not be the case.

In a series of tweets, Fisher called the initial reporting "factually inaccurate", arguing that he has not "publicly [stepped] down" from the Cyborg role. Fisher did previously tweet that he would not be involved in any projects with current DC Films president Walter Hamada, who is overseeing The Flash.

If @wbpictures has made the decision to remove me from The Flash, rather than address, in any way, Walter Hamada tampering with the JL investigation—that’s on them. The idea of removing the role, rather than recasting it, is only being used to try to avoid public backlash. 2/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 7, 2021

"I did not publicly step down from anything," Fisher's thread of tweets reads in part. "If @wbpictures has made the decision to remove me from The Flash, rather than address, in any way, Walter Hamada tampering with the JL investigation—that’s on them. The idea of removing the role, rather than recasting it, is only being used to try to avoid public backlash."

Fisher went on to further allege that Warner Bros. parting ways with Joss Whedon - who directed the reshoots of Justice League - on the upcoming HBO series The Nevers was a result of the company's internal investigation of Justice League. He also alleged that Geoff Johns, who was president of DC Films at the time of Justice League's production and release, and continues to work with Warner Bros. on multiple film and TV projects, would be "following suit". A report from Variety has already refuted Fisher's claim, confirming that Johns is still working with WarnerMedia.

"The @wbpictures pr team has struggled to regain control of the narrative ever since they failed to bury me and the JL investigation with their September 4th hit piece—which, unsurprisingly, was written by the same reporter," Fisher's tweets continue. "...The fact is: the Justice League investigation led to @WarnerMedia (and it’s affiliates) parting ways with Joss Whedon. Geoff Johns will be following suit. Had Walter Hamada gotten his way, NONE of that would have been possible, and the cycle of abuse would’ve continued... My team and I are still in deep conversation with

@WarnerMedia regarding all these matters and—Flash or no Flash—we fully intend to see this through. I’ll keep you all posted, but in the meantime—thank you for your continued support."

