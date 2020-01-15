The Flash Fans Think Cyborg Could Be in the Movie Thanks to Crisis on Infinite Earths

Will Cyborg (Ray Fisher) show up in the feature film adaptation of The Flash? Fans are wondering about that after a shocking moment from The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover name-dropped Victor Stone in a surprising way. Fisher, who joined the Justice League movie alongside Henry Cavill’s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, and Ezra Miller‘s The Flash, has long been rumored to be appearing alongside Miller in the as-yet-untitled movie, which is reportedly a riff on the Flashpoint storyline that rebooted DC’s continuity in 2011. Since he and Miller are the two “young” members of the League, pairing them up in Justice League seemed obvious, and after that, they were apparently going to be a duo who hung out in one another’s movies…until those movies ran into problems and kept being delayed.

So, why does anybody think a TV crossover can tell us something about the future of DC’s movies? Well, spoilers ahead for “Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the fourth hour of the crossover, tonight’s episode of Arrow, Ezra Miller appeared as The Flash, sharing the screen with Grant Gustin’s version at S.T.A.R. Labs. After a brief bit where the two figure out that they’re the same person and the Gustin Flash seemingly gives Miller’s version of Barry Allen the inspiration for his superhero code name, Miller blinks out of existence, saying as he does that he “told Victor” that a multiverse was possible.

This is a particularly nice place for Miller’s Flash to turn up, since his strange cameo — leaping out of the Speed Force to yell at Batman — in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice reminded fans of the way the character appeared to Batman in the Crisis on Infinite Earths comic books.

Given that the multiverse was gone at the time, and Gustin’s Flash was trapped in the Speed Force, it seems likely that Miller’s Flash was in the Speed Force as well — although given his much less sophisticated understanding of his powers, he likely ended up in there by mistake or something. But a lot of fans on Twitter have zeroed in on the comment about Victor, believing that it confirms those long-simmering rumors that Ray Fisher’s Cyborg will be a part of The Flash when he finally gets his big screen adaptation.

“Anyone who knows anything about Barry Allen knows that he’s always late. But then when he arrives, he gets stuff done. And that’s definitely how this film’s production schedule is proceeding. We’re a little late,” Miller explained recently. “But the reason why we are late, and this is the honest to god truth… We’re all — and I include myself in this — we are very meticulously focused on making a movie that’s not just one of the greatest superhero movies that we can possibly make. This movie’s also going to be a gift to the fans.”

The Flash is currently set to release in theaters on July 1, 2022.