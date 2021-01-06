Ray Fisher's Cyborg Reportedly Written Out Of The Flash Movie, No Truth To Recasting Rumors

✖

The saga continues. Ray Fisher has now reportedly been written out of The Flash movie after having been offered a cameo role in the upcoming DC Comics film. Fisher has now been at the center of a call for accountability after the actor shared claims of being mistreated on the set of Justice League when director Joss Whedon took over the role once occupied by Zack Snyder. Whedon is said to have substantially lessened Fisher's role as Cyborg in the film, along with severely mistreating several cast and crew members. Now, it is being reported Fisher is not taking on the brief role in The Flash and the character will not be recast.

“Justice League actor Ray Fisher, who was offered a cameo role last June to appear as Cyborg in The Flash solo movie, publicly stated he did not want to be involved with the project via Twitter, hence the character of Cyborg has been written out of the screenplay and will not be recast, according to insiders with knowledge of the situation," TheWrap's Umberto Gonzalez is reporting.

Fisher publicly promised that he would not play Cyborg again if it meant working for DC Films President Walter Hamada, who later had his contract extended to continue in his role. "Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler," Fisher tweeted on December 30. "His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him."

Fisher's role as Cyborg as it was originally intended to be seen will arrive in Zack Snyder's Justice League which hits HBO Max in early 2021, although an official release date has not yet been revealed. Following Fisher's claims of mistreatment on the set of Justice League, Warner Brothers launched an investigation which do not yield very strong results. "WarnerMedia's investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken," a statement released in December said. Warner went on to claim Fisher made no claims of "actionable conduct" by anyone involved with his Justice League tenure.

The Flash movie is set to introduce the concept of a multiverse for the DC movie franchise, which allows multiple actors from separate cinematic editions of DC stories to play the same characters. For example, Ben Affleck will reprise his Batman role while Michael Keaton will also be returning to his Batman role for the first time in three decades. Whether or not Cyborg will factor into this story in any way without Fisher or a recasting remains to be seen but seems unlikely.