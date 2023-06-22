The Flash Fan Poster Brings Green Arrow and Robert Pattinson's Batman Into the Chronobowl

DC Studios recently released The Flash in theaters, and from everything we saw in the trailers, it looked like a fun time at the movies. Initial reactions to The Flash were pretty solid, but as more came out, the general consensus was pretty mixed, and that could have affected it at the box office. The Flash opened to much lower numbers than expected and is essentially bombing at the box office, but there were a few redeeming qualities about the film, including how it shows time travel. During the film, The Flash learns that he can travel through time and see some important moments, but by the end of the film, he can also see a bunch of parallel universes through the chronobowl, and one fan decided to do his own take on that by creating a fan poster that shows Stephen Amell as Green Arrow, Robert Pattinson as Batman, and a bunch of other DC characters that have appeared in live action.

A user on Instagram who goes by the handle Venomhology was inspired by The Flash's chronobowl scene and created a cool fan poster that tries to improve how it looks as well as add characters that they feel should have been in it. In the fan art, we see The Flash running through time, and in the background, you can see Amell's Green Arrow, Pattinson's Batman, and a few more cool additions. While The Flash didn't really get to show a ton of cameos, this fan poster is a pretty cool concept that shows fans what they were missing. You can check out the The Flash fan poster below.

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about The Flash fan poster? Would you have featured Stephen Amell's Green Arrow, Robert Pattinson's Batman and all of the other DC characters in the fan poster? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!