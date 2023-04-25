The Flash Director Andy Muschietti Speaks Out on How Film Addresses DC Time Travel

This summer's The Flash is a big movie on multiple fronts. In real life, the movie is serving as a reset for the DC Universe, the new cinematic world from James Gunn and Peter Safran that's attempting to become a direct competitor to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the screen, the film is diving head-first into an expansive time-traveling plot as Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) traverses the multiverse in hopes of stopping his mother's murder.

In the latest issue of Box Office Pro Magazine, The Flash helmer Andy Muschietti touched on how he's tackling the plot device of time travel, admitting the film's larger-than-life set pieces were a tremendous asset while plotting out the film.

"Action-adventure storytelling comes with larger budgets that allow and require the use of more extensive visual imagination," Muschietti said in the magazine. "For instance, how do I tell time travel on The Flash? How do I show time travel in a new, exciting way? Set pieces invite scale. I love dreaming of big landscapes, and for that I use a different visual mindset than when I am telling more contained stories.

Despite numerous legal challenges Miller has found themself in the past few years, Gunn says the film is one of the best comic book movies he's ever seen.

"The Flash was f-cking amazing," Gunn revealed at a DC Studios press event earlier this year. "It's one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen. Andy Muschietti did an amazing job, and I'm really excited for everybody to see it."

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th!