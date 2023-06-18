The Flash Movie's Disappointing Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In

1. The Flash (Photo: DC) Opening Weekend

Total: $64.1 million The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.

2. Elemental Opening Weekend

Total: $33.3 million In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. Peter Sohn directed Elemental from a screenplay be Sohn, John Hoberg and Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh. The film's voice cast includes Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Catherine O'Hara.

4. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Photo: Paramount) Week Two

Weekend: $23 million

$23 million Total: $103.6 million

$23 million Total: $103.6 million

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres on June 9th, is the seventh movie in the live-action Transformers franchise. Inspired by the fan-favorite reboot of the series, the iconic Beast Wars, the movie is a globetrotting adventure set in the 1990s complete with an era-specific soundtrack. Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime in the new movie, appearing alongside other Autobots and Decepticons including Bumblebee and Pete Davidson as Mirage. Other factions from the Transformers franchise like the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will also appear, with Ron Perlman set to voice the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal. Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. the film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on the human side with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voicing the Maximal Airazor.

5. The Little Mermaid Week Four

Weekend: $13.3 million

$13.3 million Total: $255.2 million The youngest of King Triton's daughters, Ariel is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land. Rob Marshall directed The Little Mermaid from a screenplay by David Magee, adapting Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name, which was based on the 1837 fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. It stars Halle Bailey in the titular role, alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.

6. The Blackening (Photo: Lionsgate) Opening Weekend

Total: $7 million Seven friends go away for the weekend, only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. They must pit their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies against the murderer to stay alive. Tim Story directed The Blackening from a screenplay by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, inspired by 3Peat's 2018 short film of the same name. The film stars Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Perkins, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah, and Yvonne Orji.

7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Photo: Marvel Studios) Week Seven

Weekend: $5.75 million

$5.75 million Total: $345.1 million

$5.75 million Total: $345.1 million

Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, capping off his trilogy of space-based Marvel Studios films. The movie star Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

8. The Boogeyman Week Three

Weekend: $4.35 million

$4.35 million Total: $33.1 million

$4.35 million Total: $33.1 million

High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer, are still reeling from the recent death of their mother. They're not getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who's dealing with his own intense pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their house seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. Rob Savage directed The Boogeyman from a screenplay by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Mark Heyman, based on the 1973 short story by Stephen King. The movie stars Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, and David Dastmalchian.

9. Fast X Week Five

Weekend: $2.3 million

$2.3 million Total: $142.7 million

$2.3 million Total: $142.7 million

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom's world and destroy everything -- and everyone -- he loves. Louis Leterrier directed Fast X from a story by Dan Mazeau, Justin Lin, and Zach Dean. The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron.