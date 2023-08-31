The Flash Is at the Top of Max's First-Ever Top 10 Movies List

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service announced the official launch of its own Top 10 list feature. Like Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+, Max now has Top 10 lists built into its app and homepage, updating daily to show the most popular movies and TV shows on the service. The feature was rolled out alongside Thursday's announcement and The Flash, which just made its streaming debut last week, took the number one overall spot on Max's first-ever first Top 10 Movies list.

Given how new The Flash is, and the fact that it's a major DC production, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that it topped Max's movie list. The more interesting part of the list is seeing what other movies made the cut behind The Flash and HBO's documentary BS High, the number two overall film.

The most recent entry aside from those first two titles was released in 2014, and the oldest hit theaters in 1987. There are several genres and time periods represented on the list, which makes for a very interesting lineup.

You can check out a full rundown of Max's first-ever Top 10 Movies list below!