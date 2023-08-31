The Flash Is at the Top of Max's First-Ever Top 10 Movies List
Max has finally rolled out a Top 10 feature, and The Flash has taken over the very first edition of the list.
On Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service announced the official launch of its own Top 10 list feature. Like Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+, Max now has Top 10 lists built into its app and homepage, updating daily to show the most popular movies and TV shows on the service. The feature was rolled out alongside Thursday's announcement and The Flash, which just made its streaming debut last week, took the number one overall spot on Max's first-ever first Top 10 Movies list.
Given how new The Flash is, and the fact that it's a major DC production, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that it topped Max's movie list. The more interesting part of the list is seeing what other movies made the cut behind The Flash and HBO's documentary BS High, the number two overall film.
The most recent entry aside from those first two titles was released in 2014, and the oldest hit theaters in 1987. There are several genres and time periods represented on the list, which makes for a very interesting lineup.
You can check out a full rundown of Max's first-ever Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Flash
"Barry Allen must coax a very different Batman out of retirement after his attempt to change the past brings back the evil General Zod."
2. BS High
"This eye-opening documentary chronicles the Bishop Sycamore High School football scandal and the team's infamous head coach, Roy Johnson."
3. Get Hard
"Financial fraudster Will Ferrell hires Kevin Hart to 'coach' him on prison life as his sentence approaches."
4. Twister
"Storm-chasing scientists head into the heart of the most lethal tornadoes to track nature's fury in this thriller."
5. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
"The time of the ape has come...while man struggles to survive in this riveting sequel to Rise of the Planet of the Apes."
6. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
"Flint Lockwood creates a machine that turns water into food, but it starts behaving erratically, unleashing spaghetti tornadoes and giant meatballs."
7. Avatar
"A paraplegic war vet lands at the center of a war for a distant world in this sci-fi hit."
8. American Gangster
"A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down."
9. Miss Congeniality
"A frumpy FBI agent undergoes a dramatic makeover when she goes undercover as a beauty pageant contestant. Sandra Bullock stars."
10. Spaceballs
"The madcap leader of Planet Spaceball tries to steal air from a nearby world in Mel Brooks' outrageous sci-fi spoof."