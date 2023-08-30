Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Trailer Released by Max

Max is getting ready to drop the highly anticipated second season of their Taika Waititi-led series Our Flag Means Death, and fans have been waiting patiently for it for quite some time. Our Flag Mean Death was initially released a little over a year ago to some very positive reactions, if I might add, so it hasn't been too long of a wait. The first season of Our Flag Means Death somehow became a social media phenomenon, and by the time the series finale was released, it had some incredible ratings. Fans waiting for the streaming service to reveal a trailer or teaser are in luck. Max has finally announced that the series will premiere in October and has also released a new trailer, which you can check out below.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Trailer

Our Flag Means Death Producer and Cast on Season 2

Earlier this month, Vanity Fair shared a first look at Our Flag Means Death Season 2, showing us what the series will bring the second time. The magazine also spoke with the people behind the scenes of the series, and they teased what's to come.

"The viewers will see the scope of their world has expanded based on the fact we're able to get to these amazing locations within a short travel time," executive producer Antoine Douaihy revealed. "You will notice a marked difference between the two seasons in terms of the scope and the scale.''

Con O'Neill (Izzy) went on to explain how Our Flag Means Death Season 2 was "going to be unexpected and surprising, but also very pleasurable and satisfying for those who like the show," executive producer Garrett Basch promised. It "doesn't follow the expected route."

What is Our Flag Means Death Season 2 About?

Here's Max's official synopsis for Our Flag Means Death season 2: "After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas... they found love. Now they have to survive it."

