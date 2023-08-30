Max to Test Out Weird News Alert Feature

Over the course of the past year or so, Max has found itself as the butt of many jokes. First came Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's infamous scripted programming versus unscripted programming presentation, then came a slew of cancellations of already-finished films in an attempt to save a bit of money through tax write-offs. Now, it looks like the platform may be testing a way to eventually run the equivalency of pop-up ads through the service as well.

Wednesday, one Max official revealed the testing of a new feature (via Variety) that'll alert viewers of breaking news, even if they aren't watching the platform's 24/7 CNN Max live-stream. It's unclear when and where the testing will start but naturally, it has subscribers already anticipating the leap to ads appearing during streaming even on top of commercial breaks.

