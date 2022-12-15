Henry Cavill Releases Statement About Superman Exit, "My Turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed"

Warner Bros. Discovery has been all over the place with their plans for the DC Comics adaptations and things have been getting more and more confusing. James Gunn and Peter Safran will head the newly minted DC Studios as co-CEO's with the expectation of crafting a ten year plan. Gunn and Safran plan on revealing their plans for the DC Universe very soon, with the former revealing that he's working on a brand new Superman movie that will focus on the character in his younger years. Henry Cavill was expected to return as the Man of Steel, but he will no longer do so and nother actor will be cast in the role. Cavill took to Instagram to reveal the news, and it seems that while he's sad that he will no longer get to don the cape, he is excited about the future of Clark Kent.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

